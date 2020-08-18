welcome to basiiics baldiiiii's stooone agee game

so this is it... Say hello to baldi stone age mod game era edition! You will meet mr baldi ancestor in 1000 years bc. Get education and learning math with this baldi game mod realistic 3d graphic, mixed of horror game and scary class environment. You have to escape this school as soon as possible!

You must collect 9 stone notebook as many as possible, always try to learn, answer and solve correctly every math question problems you get from every stone notebook. If you wrong, this stone age teacher of baldi's will become super aggresive towards you and you will get a punnishment. It's seems as easy as you heard but play it first then you will understand how impossible it is to escape from this horror school house!

Protect your self from stone age baldi game mod, you can get and collect many special items within your progress in this mod. You can refill your stamina, run from stone age principal or escape from this scary math teacher baldi! Just try, win it and get special easter egg ending in this game mod.

This is just a mod of baldi stone age mod education learning,

Let's play it before he give us punishment!