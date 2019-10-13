X

Sneaker sizes sometimes vary in terms of how they fit. Different models may have the same size on paper, but that doesnt mean they all fit the same. We designed the asphaltgold fittingroom app to help you find the correct size right away. For this purpose, we regularly try on our entire range of sneakers and compare the models. Using a reference sneaker from your shoe cabinet, the asphaltgold fittingroom will give you a size recommendation for your desired sneaker.

Since 2008, the asphaltgold sneakerstore stands for fast service, competent advice, and, first and foremost, a passion for sneakers. Looking for a diverse and exclusive selection of sneakers? Then stop by and visit our store or online shop.

