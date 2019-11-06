AMAZON-DRIVER - THE APP FOR DRIVERS
- Be your own boss. Earn more by driving with Amazon-Driver App whenever you want.
- Track your earnings easily in the app.
- Get access to exclusive benefits, training and support.
WHAT IS AMAZON?
Amazon-Driver is a smartphone app that efficiently matches Drivers with passengers. Whether you're a private vehicle driver hoping to fund your dreams, or a taxi driver looking for the most efficient way to get a passenger, Amazon-Driver is the right partner for you.
READY TO GET STARTED?
Step 1: Download and install the Amazon-Driver app.
Step 2: Open the app, tap on 'Sign Up', and we'll guide you step by step till you're ready to hit the road and start earning.
