AMAZON-DRIVER - THE APP FOR DRIVERS

- Be your own boss. Earn more by driving with Amazon-Driver App whenever you want.

- Track your earnings easily in the app.

- Get access to exclusive benefits, training and support.

WHAT IS AMAZON?

Amazon-Driver is a smartphone app that efficiently matches Drivers with passengers. Whether you're a private vehicle driver hoping to fund your dreams, or a taxi driver looking for the most efficient way to get a passenger, Amazon-Driver is the right partner for you.

READY TO GET STARTED?

Step 1: Download and install the Amazon-Driver app.

Step 2: Open the app, tap on 'Sign Up', and we'll guide you step by step till you're ready to hit the road and start earning.