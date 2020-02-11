X

Introducing Al Rajhi@24seven first ever mobile banking application, created to offer you a comprehensive, seamless on-the-go banking services.

Key features at a glance:

[+] Instant access to all your accounts

[+] View your balances and transactions

[+] Get your e-statements

[+] Make bill payments, setup future and standing instructions

[+] Transfer your money via DuitNow, Instant Credit Transfer and IBG

[+] Personalise your settings - Limits, Password, SecureWord, etc.

[+] Manage your debit card - Overseas and Internet Flag

Want to know more? Download to discover. Be enlightened.

Your feedback matters, so please share comments and suggestions with our Customer Care Hotline at +603 2332 6000 or email us at customersupport@alrajhibank.com.my

