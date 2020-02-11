Introducing Al Rajhi@24seven first ever mobile banking application, created to offer you a comprehensive, seamless on-the-go banking services.
Key features at a glance:
[+] Instant access to all your accounts
[+] View your balances and transactions
[+] Get your e-statements
[+] Make bill payments, setup future and standing instructions
[+] Transfer your money via DuitNow, Instant Credit Transfer and IBG
[+] Personalise your settings - Limits, Password, SecureWord, etc.
[+] Manage your debit card - Overseas and Internet Flag
Want to know more? Download to discover. Be enlightened.
Your feedback matters, so please share comments and suggestions with our Customer Care Hotline at +603 2332 6000 or email us at customersupport@alrajhibank.com.my
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.