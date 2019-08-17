addappt is your always up-to-date address book that updates instantly when friends change their contact information on their phone.

As featured on:

- LIFEHACKER

- GIZMODO and THE NEXT WEB's favorite Android apps

- CNET - Better than Phone's Built-in Address Book

- LAPTOP MAG

- ANDROID AND ME - "10 New Apps Worth Checking Out"

- PHONEARENA - "addappt is the up-to-date intelligent address Book you have been waiting for on Android"

- THE NEXT WEB - "16 Best New Android Apps"

- ANDROID POLICE

- CHICAGO TRIBUNE - One of 20 Best Apps for Small Business Owners

- NDTV, ZEE NEWS & THE INDIAN EXPRESS

More recently updated with 'tapp' - send short and quick notifications and/or emoji as messages with a single tap.

Founded by early Microsoft and LinkedIn employees, addappt's iPhone app has been recognized by Walt Mossberg of the WSJ, NYT, Forbes, ABC, CNN, Business Insider, ZDNet, The Economic Times and as one of Business Insider's Top Business Apps, one of Business Insider's Best Productivity Apps and ZDNet's Best iOS Apps.

We are proud to now make addappt available on the Android as a replacement for your native contacts app.

PRIVACY (more on addappt.com)

- We DO NOT store your address book on our servers.

- We DO NOT store your tapp messages on our servers

- We DO NOT spam any of your contacts.

- We DO NOT and will not sell any data to third party services. Never Ever.

- We connect users with verified emails only.

Support, Questions, Concerns, Criticism, Suggestions or Sheer Delight? We are available on Twitter @addappt | help@addappt.com