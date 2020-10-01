Shooting zombies,Destroy all the Enemy !!!

Let you relive feelings, memories of the classic! The game designed rich Weapons, Roles, Skills,and Endless mode, Summon Pet,and even more gameplay surprise.You would play with interesting control operation, beautiful game scene, gorgeous strike effect,and there are countless awards surprise!

- new the summoning system, more fun, easier to win

- new VIP system, rich rewards

- background music and sound effects can control separately

- Stage Mode added more type of zombie monster,bash them

- strengthen the fighting effect

- adjust the monster difficulty and reward, so easy~

Let's play, feel the thrill of the zombie shooting~!