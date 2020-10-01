Join or Sign In

Zombie Shooter - Zombie.io for iOS

By Lq-game Free

Developer's Description

By Lq-game

Shooting zombies,Destroy all the Enemy !!!

Let you relive feelings, memories of the classic! The game designed rich Weapons, Roles, Skills,and Endless mode, Summon Pet,and even more gameplay surprise.You would play with interesting control operation, beautiful game scene, gorgeous strike effect,and there are countless awards surprise!

- new the summoning system, more fun, easier to win

- new VIP system, rich rewards

- background music and sound effects can control separately

- Stage Mode added more type of zombie monster,bash them

- strengthen the fighting effect

- adjust the monster difficulty and reward, so easy~

Let's play, feel the thrill of the zombie shooting~!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.10

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.0.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

