ZaMusic App - South Africa Music Download & News for Android

By MzansiDevs Free

Developer's Description

By MzansiDevs

ZaMusic App, the best app to download South African music & video, publishes latest South African music including fakaza amapiano, hip-hop, gqom, kwaito, afro house, tribal house, deep house and gospel music.

You can search and download old and new 2020 fakaza music, amapiano new songs, albums and mixtapes.

Features

- Free mp3 music download app

- Fakaza music download app

- Fakaza hip hop

- Fakaza new 2020 and Old School Music

- Watch South African Viral and Trending Videos

- Read latest mzansi's celeb news

- hiphopza music downloader

- Zamusic

- mp3juice

- mp3 juice music downloader

- zamob music downloads

- sa music download free

- Share to friends on all social media

SA HIP HOP

MASKANDI

You can catch on the latest mzansi news and keep up with your favorite mzansi's finest celebreties. Listen to your mzansi urban radio.

ZaMusic App is a public RSS aggregator. It aggregates contents from publicly available RSS feeds. Therefore, we do not own any content that is coming from RSS feeds, including music (audio and video) and images. The owners of RSS feed sources are responsible to the legitimacy of the contents they publish.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

