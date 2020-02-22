Easy gate keeping for security guards

WOW Security: Gate & Visitor Management service app makes work of security guards easier and convenient. Its a stress free solution for security agencies and security teams.

This top gate and visitor management solution keeps track of all the visitors in a gated community whether its a building or a society. The app has two modules; one for the community and other for the security team. The app lets the sentinels to seamlessly verify the visitors before letting them in.

With the sentinel app installed on the mobile devices, security guard will do identification of visitors by their mobile numbers. Security person will take the picture of visitor and send it to the host or concerned person. Once the visitor is approved by the host, security guard can let the visitor in. For regular visits with the access cards, use the app to scan and verify.

They can keep track of their visitors and restrict the unauthorized people away. The app serves as a gate keeper and e intercom to make gated community safe and secure. No unauthorized entry of delivery persons, handy man or cabs. Hassle free gate management to keep the residents safe and secure.

The app saves a lot of time and redundant work. No need for register entries. The security service app enables easy identification and authorization for building residents and their guests. Gate vigilance system also lets you manage your vehicles and tenants for extra layer of security. Its easy to track all visitors with the WOW security app. Just open the application, choose the date and start seeing visitors or guest who entered your premises. Use the gate security solution, get stress free from buying registers, storing them or getting inappropriate details. Just use our application for the records.

Get the best gate security and visitor management service app of India. Bring extra layer of security with convenience to the premises. Download WOW Security: Gate & Visitors management service app. We make gate keeping easy and convenient for you.