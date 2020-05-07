X

Worldkrafts 2: Crafting & Building 2020 for Android

Worldkrafts 2: Crafting & Building 2020 you can use a variety of different pixel cubes to build anything from simplest houses to magnificent wonders!

with World Craft 2: Crafting & Building 2020 Play the survival mode or creative mode with access to any items and blocks. word crafting The game created for your exploration multicraft block build mini world, mine and craft in this 3d adventure.

Survival craft: Play survival games on the infinite server. Get food to satisfy the hunger also battle mobs. Mine resources to multicraft. Build a house to hide in the night.

Creative craft: Start exciting exploration destruction over cube server 3d built by real players

Features:

- Crafting and building: Open world sandbox game where no specific goals are required to accomplish

- Craft games, building houses and creative farms

- Live Craft Exciting adventure in 3D cube world

- A lot of dangerous monster raids

- One of the best simulation games: start constructing your house and meet your neighbors.

- Cool graphics: enjoy the best pixel graphics with high fps

- live Craft Try to survive in a dangerous world

- life Craft Sandbox game

- Develop terrain and collect resources

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.9

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 1.5.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 21
Downloads Last Week 0
