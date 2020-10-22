Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

WhatsBroadCast:BroadCasting For Whatsapp for Android

By Sky App Zone Free

Developer's Description

By Sky App Zone

WhatsBroadcast:Broadcast In Whatsapp

Whats Broadcast is App To Send Multiple Contact to same Message in Whats app

Now you can easily send any message to Broadcast the number, attach files, send photos or videos and you dont have to add unwanted numbers to you contact list. It will save you from getting your contact list all cluttered up, which can be very confusing, especially when you are in a hurry.

Disclaimer:

This app is not associated nor endorsed by Whatsapp which is registered trademark of whatsapp Inc. Send message without saving contact uses official whatsapp API to send message to any contact who is registered with the app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now