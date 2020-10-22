WhatsBroadcast:Broadcast In Whatsapp

Whats Broadcast is App To Send Multiple Contact to same Message in Whats app

Now you can easily send any message to Broadcast the number, attach files, send photos or videos and you dont have to add unwanted numbers to you contact list. It will save you from getting your contact list all cluttered up, which can be very confusing, especially when you are in a hurry.

Disclaimer:

This app is not associated nor endorsed by Whatsapp which is registered trademark of whatsapp Inc. Send message without saving contact uses official whatsapp API to send message to any contact who is registered with the app.