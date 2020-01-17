How does it works?:
Whatsapp has a feature to export chats. This app links to this place by dissecting, analyzing and finally graphically processing the exported chat file.
Why this app?:
This app let you analyze, study and compare your chat histories. Thus, you get exciting insights into your chat behavior.
What happens with the analysed messages?:
Immediately after the analysis, the exported messages are deleted. Only the analysis results remain on the device to be able to look at them in retrospect. So there is no possibility that data will be lost.
WhatStats gives you visualised answers about:
usagecounter of 450+ different emojis
day-of-week activity
top words (most written words)
texting duration (days total)
messages sent
words written
letters written
medias sent
emojis sent
messages per day
letters per message
words per message
medias per day
letters per day
is the activity increasing or decreasing?
~Media analysation (only on Android 8+)~
Following WhatsApp media analysation are possible:
gif quantity
image quantity
video quantity
sticker quantity
voice speech quantity / durations
audio quantity
Anything that exceeds 18mb of mediadata can only be estimated by a data matching algorithm, which is why this data is not 100% accurate.
What type of charts are used?
Barchart
Linechart
Radarchart
Piechart
Lists
Pricing:
The app is currently free.
I am a private developer who spurs on the project in my free time.
If you want to modify the charts, you have to purchase a in-app upgrade.
Modifications (Pro):
- choose between barchart and piechart for visualisation
- choose the timespan to analyse (feature)
Disclaimer:
This app is not a product of Whatsapp Inc.
The app was developed due to self-interest in the analysis and fun programming and is hereby made available to the public.
Feel free to send feedback to improve the app.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.