What'sUp? SafeHouse for iOS

Developer's Description

By Linking Efforts Against Drugs (LEAD)

Whats Up SafeHouse is a 24/7 anonymous text line for 11-24 year olds in Riverside County, CA

If you need help for yourself, are worried about a friend or are a concerned parent/caregiver, Download the app or text 844.204.0880 to text with a trained counselor.

-Relationships -Anxiety

-Depression -Suicide

-LGBT - Anger

-Fear - Worried

All texts are 100% anonymous and are responded to within minutes by our team of licensed mental health professionals

Release February 21, 2020
Date Added February 21, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

