Whats Up SafeHouse is a 24/7 anonymous text line for 11-24 year olds in Riverside County, CA
If you need help for yourself, are worried about a friend or are a concerned parent/caregiver, Download the app or text 844.204.0880 to text with a trained counselor.
-Relationships -Anxiety
-Depression -Suicide
-LGBT - Anger
-Fear - Worried
All texts are 100% anonymous and are responded to within minutes by our team of licensed mental health professionals
