Whats Up SafeHouse is a 24/7 anonymous text line for 11-24 year olds in Riverside County, CA

If you need help for yourself, are worried about a friend or are a concerned parent/caregiver, Download the app or text 844.204.0880 to text with a trained counselor.

-Relationships -Anxiety

-Depression -Suicide

-LGBT - Anger

-Fear - Worried

All texts are 100% anonymous and are responded to within minutes by our team of licensed mental health professionals