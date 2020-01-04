Web Macro Bot helps you record webpage events and replay these events automatically later on, also in background. Everyday, you spend so much time on repetitively doing the same things on the internet. For example: login into websites or look at share market stats.

[Advantages]

-No root is required on the device

-Easy steps to record your events. No more complicated programming.

-Our clever bots play events directly in build-in webview so no interference with device at any time

-Don't need USB or PC

-YouTube videos for help

-Demos on our website

-Samples can be downloaded in the APP menu

-Run operations in background

With Web Macro Bot automation tool, you can record keyboard type, mouse click and page scroll easily as a macro script, then whenever you need, fire up the macro to replay all your actions repeatedly.

The macro events are captured as javascript (html markup/ css style / ajax jquery selector) and can be replayed to simulate user actions. You can use it on any web page for automatic typing, hyperlink navigation, textbox data entry, image browsing, auto surfer, auto clicker, auto refresh page, automated price monitoring and track page changes.

[Scenarios]

-auto refresh: chrome / web page / website checker / browser

-auto clicker: mouse tap / button clicking / keyboard events

-web crawler: label / text crawlers / text extraction / data extraction / data mining

-refresh web traffic at certain interval & up time robot

-web site monitor / page change monitor (notification and web alert)

-auto click mouse or a serie of buttons on web pages / tapping games

-screenshot web page capture & page monitoring

-web recorder: screen or browser section

-auto page reload, time bot and time clickers

[Supported Macro Events]

-full or semi automatic keyboard input / data entry test

-tapping event / auto touch event / mouse clicks by automated logic

-page scroll / mouse wheel scroll

-multiple page hyperlink navigation

-time delay between events

-macro recorder log

-auto bot macro edit

[Webview Features]

-web page screenshot & recorder screen

-text crawler / web scraper

-repeat macro at specified interval

-easy auto refresh in foreground (screen must be on)

-auto page refresher and page monitor in backgrounds (screen off)

-reset cookie

-user agent

[How to setup and record macro]

-Fill in the web page url (e.g. facebook home page)

-Use [Browser] icon to open website home page

-Wait for the page to load fully

-Touch [Camera] icon to start macro recording

-Once started (Ready message appear), you can use mouse and keyboard to do anything you need

-Use [Stop] icon to finish recording

-Optionally, you can edit each event to adjust time delay, delete steps,... [Pen] icon

[How to play my macros]

-Tap [Play] icon to instant replay macro in foreground

-Use [Reset] icon to open/reset the initial url

-Optionally, disable scroll merge to replay scroll slowly [Tools] icon

[Run multiple macros in background]

-Open your macro, set an interval and push the [Play] icon.

-Our logo will appear (small and movable).

-Multi macro auto play at the same time, is also available.

-You can now continue with your other apps.

-Interval (minute): more than 1 minutes as interval is recommended. Enter 0.5 for 30 seconds.

-Connecting phone with USB charging cable is recommended.

[Save Log to file txt and csv]

-Replayed recordings are logged.

-Export path / location in the settings

-Use [Log] icon on bottom right corner of your macro to open.

-Export to file is available in txt and csv.

[Bug reporting]

-Export your macro (path / location is shown in the settings)

-Send email with attached .json macro