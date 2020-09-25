Stay connected with We Meet start or join an up to 70 person meeting with crystal-clear, face-to-face video, and instant messaging for free!

Its incredibly easy to get started. Simply download the app, create an account, and youre ready to host your first meeting. Create a Meeting code and share your code with your participants and youre good to go. We built We Meet with the end-user in mind so it is incredibly simple to use.

KEY FEATURES

No sign up necessary!

Best Android video meeting quality

Password protect your meetings to keep your conversations private.

Audio and video are delivered with the clarity and richness of Opus and VP8

Unlimited HD audio and video conferencing

Create meetings and share the meeting code directly from the app.

Join meetings easily using the meeting code.

Rejoin previous meetings by browsing the meeting history.

Chat with other users during the meeting.

Works over WiFi, 4G/LTE and 3G networks

Picture-in-picture mode allows you to multitask with ease while in a meeting.

Low Bandwidth mode for poor internet connectivity

vector credits: https://www.vecteezy.com/free-vector/metaphor