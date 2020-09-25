Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

We Meet - Free Video Conferencing & Meetings for Android

By jasonbala Free

Developer's Description

By jasonbala

Stay connected with We Meet start or join an up to 70 person meeting with crystal-clear, face-to-face video, and instant messaging for free!

Its incredibly easy to get started. Simply download the app, create an account, and youre ready to host your first meeting. Create a Meeting code and share your code with your participants and youre good to go. We built We Meet with the end-user in mind so it is incredibly simple to use.

KEY FEATURES

No sign up necessary!

Best Android video meeting quality

Password protect your meetings to keep your conversations private.

Audio and video are delivered with the clarity and richness of Opus and VP8

Unlimited HD audio and video conferencing

Create meetings and share the meeting code directly from the app.

Join meetings easily using the meeting code.

Rejoin previous meetings by browsing the meeting history.

Chat with other users during the meeting.

Works over WiFi, 4G/LTE and 3G networks

Picture-in-picture mode allows you to multitask with ease while in a meeting.

Low Bandwidth mode for poor internet connectivity

vector credits: https://www.vecteezy.com/free-vector/metaphor

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now