Write VB.NET code directly on your iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch! This app is ideal for learning and testing code snippets!

Visual Basic .NET (VB.NET) is a multi-paradigm, object-oriented programming language, implemented on the .NET Framework. Microsoft launched VB.NET in 2002 as the successor to its original Visual Basic language. Along with Visual C#, VB.NET is one of the two main languages targeting the .NET framework.

Features:

- Compile and run your program

- View program output or detailed error

- Custom keyboard for easy input of frequently used characters

- Optimized for connecting with external physical/bluetooth keyboard

- Advanced source code editor with syntax highlighting, bracket completion and line numbers

- Open, save, import and share VB.NET files. Supports File Sharing with iTunes Connect, AirDrop and iCloud.

Limitations:

- Internet connection is required for compilation

- Maximum program running time is 20s

- Some file system, network and graphics functions may be limited

- This is a batch compiler; interactive programs are not supported. For example, if your program provides an input prompt, enter the input in the Input tab prior to compilation.