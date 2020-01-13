X

Visual Basic (VB.NET) Compiler for iOS

By Ketan Appa Free

Write VB.NET code directly on your iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch! This app is ideal for learning and testing code snippets!

Visual Basic .NET (VB.NET) is a multi-paradigm, object-oriented programming language, implemented on the .NET Framework. Microsoft launched VB.NET in 2002 as the successor to its original Visual Basic language. Along with Visual C#, VB.NET is one of the two main languages targeting the .NET framework.

Features:

- Compile and run your program

- View program output or detailed error

- Custom keyboard for easy input of frequently used characters

- Optimized for connecting with external physical/bluetooth keyboard

- Advanced source code editor with syntax highlighting, bracket completion and line numbers

- Open, save, import and share VB.NET files. Supports File Sharing with iTunes Connect, AirDrop and iCloud.

Limitations:

- Internet connection is required for compilation

- Maximum program running time is 20s

- Some file system, network and graphics functions may be limited

- This is a batch compiler; interactive programs are not supported. For example, if your program provides an input prompt, enter the input in the Input tab prior to compilation.

What's new in version 1.3.2

Release January 13, 2020
Date Added January 13, 2020
Version 1.3.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

