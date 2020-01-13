Write VB.NET code directly on your iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch! This app is ideal for learning and testing code snippets!
Visual Basic .NET (VB.NET) is a multi-paradigm, object-oriented programming language, implemented on the .NET Framework. Microsoft launched VB.NET in 2002 as the successor to its original Visual Basic language. Along with Visual C#, VB.NET is one of the two main languages targeting the .NET framework.
Features:
- Compile and run your program
- View program output or detailed error
- Custom keyboard for easy input of frequently used characters
- Optimized for connecting with external physical/bluetooth keyboard
- Advanced source code editor with syntax highlighting, bracket completion and line numbers
- Open, save, import and share VB.NET files. Supports File Sharing with iTunes Connect, AirDrop and iCloud.
Limitations:
- Internet connection is required for compilation
- Maximum program running time is 20s
- Some file system, network and graphics functions may be limited
- This is a batch compiler; interactive programs are not supported. For example, if your program provides an input prompt, enter the input in the Input tab prior to compilation.
