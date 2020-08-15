Join or Sign In

Vigo - Send Cash & Transfer Money Internationally for Android

By Western Union Android Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Western Union Android Apps

Easy to Send, Quick to Receive

Send money 24/7, with a reasonable exchange rate*, and high speed with the Vigo app.

Download the Vigo app to start sending money around the world!

Sending money is easy: Start a transfer on the Vigo send money app and complete the payment using a debit or credit card^. We offer you fast and convenient money transfers starting at a $3 fee* around the world.

Vigo app features:

Check currency exchange rates*

Domestic and International money transfers

Send money anytime

Track your transfer

Find nearby agent locations

Choose how you want to send money:

Debit card

Credit card^

Choose how you want the money to be received:

Bank account

Cash

Why Vigo?

Enjoy quick and easy money transfers

You can transfer money in 130 currencies

Convenient and on the go

Powered by Western Union

*Western Union also makes money from currency exchange. When choosing a money transmitter, carefully compare both transfer fees and exchange rates. Fees, foreign exchange rates and taxes may vary by brand, channel, and location based on several factors. Fees and rates subject to change without notice.

^Card issuer cash advance fee and associated interest charges may apply. Use a debit card to avoid these fees and charges.

Services may be provided by Western Union Financial Services, Inc. NMLS# 906983 and/or Western Union International Services, LLC NMLS# 906985. See Terms & Conditions for details.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.009

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.009

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
