VPN.asia High speed and secure VPN Proxy for Android

VPN Asia High speed and secure VPN Proxy is a modern generation tool that not only protects your privacy and identity but also allows you to browse the web anonymously without fear of being tracked. With VPN Asia, all of your traffic and data are encrypted using strong and powerful algorithms. VPN Asia Proxy Master gives you the full freedom to be completely anonymous.

Why should you consider VPN Asia as the perfect VPN Proxy Server? Free Internet is the best Internet. We unlock the web so you can explore it without being tracked.

VPN Asia, A secure VPN hub encrypts your data and safely connects you to any web site or mobile site. VPN.asia keeps you safe by directing your data traffic through our highly secure servers. Your personal IP address is hidden and hence you are free to browse the internet without revealing your identity or location to anyone without your permission.

We offer you with three core primary benefits as listed below:

Unblock Websites - ISP limitations, whats that? They are now gone. Securely visit your favorite websites, download any video, or stream live broadcasts.

Lightning fast connection (A turbo VPN server) - Every download remains uninterrupted with our multipoint connections.

Complete Privacy & Security - All of your data is fully invisible with military grade 256-bit encryption.

So, what can we do when we choose VPN Asia, to be our preferred VPN Proxy Server:

* Bring ultimate privacy in your web browsing by hiding your internet activity from your ISP

* Get a complete protection from hackers or online trackers when using a public WiFi hotspot

* Easily break the barriers out of a restrictive network at work or school

* Change your IP address and fake your identity

* Unblock or Bypass all blocked websites

By using OpenVPN for our connections, youre guaranteed AES-256 data encryption along with SHA-256 hash authentication. Its like having personal bodyguards online to protect you from Government agencies, corporations and hackers. Plus, we never log your information, making Peer2Peer (P2P) sharing much safer.

So what are you waiting for? Download our VPN Proxy service and with a single click youll have immediate access to an unrestricted internet.

What's new in version 1.0.2

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

