Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

VPN Master Lite - Free Forever & Unlimited & Fast for Android

By SAILFISH PTE. Free

Developer's Description

By SAILFISH PTE.

Find and join the best Free VPN Master Lite. Accessing any sites and apps is faster and easier than ever with VPN Master Lite. VPN Master Lite is smaller and lighter, allowing you to save space on your phone.

Why choose VPN Master Lite?

Get connected faster and more stable with VPN Master Lite, even on slow connections and smart phones with low space.

VPN Master Lite Free VPN proxy, get connected quickly to unblock sites, Wi-Fi hot spot secure and protect privacy.

Download and Share FREE VPN Master Lite, Unblock Any Website and APP, Watch Funny Short Videos, Talk To Strangers, Surf the Web Privately.

Stunning Features on VPN Master Lite:

100% FREE

Free forever! The best unlimited free VPN clients for android.

Fastest

High-speed streaming, Fast connection anywhere, HD streaming with no buffering

Easiest

One tap to connect, Super simple setup, User-friendly interface, Intuitive design

Most Stable

Truly unlimited, More than 1000+ stable unlimited high-speed VPN servers over the world

Safest

Surf the Web Privately(100% anonymous), Bank grade security, Strict no-log policy, Strong SSL encryption

Service

Regular modifications and updates, WhatsApp group chat to find more friends, Time-saving app for the most dedicated and active online users

Attention

We do not provide BitTorrent and any P2P (pier to pier) service. For policy reasons, this service is not available in China. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

If you have any problem during the usage of Master VPN, please contact us via vpnmaster.dev@yahoo.com

We are working hard for your better experience as a fastest free VPN!

Full Specifications

What's new in version Release 1.0.3319

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version Release 1.0.3319

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now