Uninstall Launcher - Home Screen Reset & Switcher for Android

By TT Design: Ad & Airpush Detector, Adware Removal Free

Developer's Description

By TT Design: Ad & Airpush Detector, Adware Removal

Your phone(home screen) took over and messed up by the launcher you didn't want?

You want to uninstall the unwanted launcher but you can't because the uninstall button was disabled?

You set the wrong launcher as default by accident and you can't switch it back?

No worry. 'Uninstall Launcher' can help you out!

Within this app, you can uninstall your default launcher directly without finding and uninstalling from the play store.

And you can easily switch to any launcher you want with just one click.

It's safe to uninstall the unwanted launcher, your home screen will go back to normal, no data will be lost.

Or you can keep it by switching to other launchers and switching back when you need it.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to contact me at ttdesignfeedback@gmail.com. I'll reply to you asap.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

