Ulindr is the new and definitive lesbian social network only for lesbians and bisexual women where you can chat, meet and connect with member from the LGBT community. Join Ulindrs community and enjoy a completely ads free and 100% free app experience.

1)What will you find if you join Ulindrs community?

DATING, NEW FRIENDS AND NEW STORIES

Explore, discover and find lesbian and bisexual women

Chat and meaningful conversations

Adjust your search criteria with advanced filters to find the right partner

Lesbian and bisexual women nearby and worldwide

Search users based on activity, categories, location, newness

BUILT BY AND FOR THE USERS (COMMUNITY)

Ulindr is build by and for the users

Suggest new features, filters and events

Vote for others suggestions. Which ones do you like? Which ones do you dislike?

Every new implementation has been proposed and voted by the community

Ulindr will be whatever we all want it to be.

MEET UP NOW

Face-to-face

An innovative and exclusive feature only available in Ulindr

Fancy a coffee, a beer or whatever NOW?

Then activate Meet Up Now status in-app

And find nearby community members that are willing to meet now

SAFETY

Sign-up using Facebook or Instagram (this information wont be shown on your social networks neither in Ulindr. Is 100% confidential)

See only real and verified profiles (24h human resources working on verifications)

Block and report users in one step and be rewarded for it with community points

See verification tick on verified profiles

24/7 live support.

FREE AND ADS FREE

All features are free

Premium features can be unlock by gaining and using Ulinds points

How do you get Ulind points? Invite friends with in-app code, report suspicious profiles, suggest and vote for new features and verify your profile.

2) Our vision. Our mission. Our story.

Ulindr is not just another lesbian app, nor a mere lesbian dating nor a grindr for lesbians. Ulindr is a safe space. Ulindr is a community for lesbian and bisexual women looking for new LGBT friendships, chatting, love and opening new beginnings. There are a few dating apps for lesbians, right? But Ulindrs key, apart from its innovative features, is how users are the ones building it by suggesting and voting for new implementations.

ULINDR WILL BE WHAT WE ALL WANT IT TO BE!

VISIT US AND FOLLOW US:

www.ulindr.com

twitter.com/ulindrapp

facebook.com/Ulindrapp/

instagram.com/ulindrapp/

We are continually improving the app. If you are experiencing any issues, please contact our support team at hola@ulindr.com. Also, if you have any feedback or suggestions, do not hesitate to contact us!