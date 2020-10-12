Quickly check and see if your tortoise (part of the turtle/chelonian family) is the correct weight and growing as they should.

Using the Jackson Ratio and the Donoghue Ratio chart/graph for your type of tortoise, you can calculate if your pet is overweight, underweight or even if it's safe to hibernate, these are well known methods to check it's health.

Simply measure your tortoise in centimetres or inches, weigh it using grams (1 kilogram is 1000 grams) or pounds, then enter the length and weight into the calculator and see the result with a simple to follow guide to see if it's healthy. It's extremely easy to do and great for new tortoise owners who are worried about their pet's health, weight, length or just need reassurance that their diet is all OK.

Some of the tortoises that will work:

hermanns hermann's (Testudo Hermanni)

Testudo Graeca (Mediterranean Spur-Thighed)

Leopard

Red-footed

Indian star

African Spur-Thighed

Speckled

Egyptian

Russian

Greek

Pancake

Hingeback

Box Turtle