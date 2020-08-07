Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

TikBooster for Tiktok followers & fans & like free for Android

By SoltanApps Free

Developer's Description

By SoltanApps

Want to be more prevalent on Tik Tok (Musically)? Download our app now and start gaining "fans "and followers . It is easy and free. It would help if you found out how many potential followers you have earned working in 2019!

Try to follow as much as you can. No real money is needed, no coins are required.

Once you follow someone, we'll show you the best hashtag combination that can give you tons of likes and followers. The more times you win, the better hashtags you will get. Easy!

It grows organically by publishing other famous creators.

It doesn't matter if you are trying to simulate other creators who went viral in the past and became famous on the platform, it is actually how it works, you will find popular tiktokers and react to their videos, and if you did it right, you would get more than 15,000 fans and followers per day, like many others that even get more than 50k followers. I like it in just hours, especially if you are using TikTok worldwide.

The only way to get more likes and comments on your videos is to be more accessible. We will analyze your profile and hashtags to find matching patterns that may be interested in following you.

Our application is 100% secure because we will not ask you for your account password, you do not need to log in to your account to use our form. Never trust apps that ask for your private password!

Would you like to know how it feels to have thousands of followers?

Disclaimer: TikBooster is a third party application and is not affiliated in any way with Tik Tok / Musical.ly.

Full Specifications

What's new in version v5

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version v5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now