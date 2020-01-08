Tib e Imam Reza A.S is an Islamic urdu application base on tib e imam Reza a.s in this tib e-imam raza a.s the imam reza a.s has explained the treatment of different diseases. Tib e Imam Reza a.s provides all solutions to all the diseases. In this application imam raza a.s has explain the principal of health and months, mood and human body, safety of health , time of eating food, sleeping, masvak. Imam raza a.s also has explained how to cure stomach, preventing stones, pain in ear ,hepatitis, flu and etc. imam reza a.s has also explained about water. How to recognize different types of honey. And there are also sayings of imam raza A.S they are all very useful.

Features of Tib e Imam Reza A.S urdu

.Zoom In, Zoom Out

.go to option to easily find page

.astatics layouts

.Share option to share this tib e-imam reza a.s