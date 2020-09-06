Telugu GK & Current Affairs 2020 app contains all the content in Telugu Language.

The study materials are carefully crafted in Telugu by experts and students in the Government Job preparation field, so you can focus on this single app while preparing for your Civil Service exams.

Best thing is Offline Browsing feature is available so you don't need an internet connection to read Current Affairs or any Updates.

It will load all the updates once you connect to internet.

Must Download app for students preparing for Government Job in Telugu Language.

BEST MATERIALS TO CRACK EXAM

Features like :

Important Notes

Mock Test and questions bookmark

Short Current Affairs Articles ( Daily Updates)

Government Job (Daily Updates)

3 Thousand Objective Type GK Questions

Important Notes

General Knowledge in Telugu

20+ Category GK

Play Game - Laern GK with the help of Game

PDF Section and bookmark

GK Questions Updated regurly

Works in Offline Mode Also

Auto saved questions

Share any Content

Night Mode

Our Telugu app was mainly focused TSPSC & APPSC: Group-1,Group-2,Group-4,VRO,VRA,panchayat secretary,RRB,DSC,SI,Constables & other exams. Make use of this Free Telugu GK & Current Affairs app and get selected to the government jobs.

DISCLAIMER:

App dos not have any connection with the Government and it does not represent any Government entity.

No claim is made about the accuracy or validity of the content on this app, or its suitability for any specific purpose whatsoever whether express or implied. Since all readers who access any information on this app are doing so voluntarily, and of their own accord, any outcome (decision or claim) of such access.

All the Readers please also check details on the Original website before taking any decision. Here we are not responsible for any Inadvertent Error that may have crept in the information being published in this app and for any loss to anybody or anything caused by any Shortcoming, Defect or Inaccuracy of the Information on this Application

We collect information from various Job website and published it in our app in easy and informative way so that user can get any information about Government Jobs easily.