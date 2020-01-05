Gather resources. Build your tank. Head into battle. All in real-time against players from around the world. An original tank-shooter/tower-defense hybrid.
FEATURES
Free real-time multiplayer
Build your own tank
Ten different units
Five upgrades for every unit
Realistic physics
Simple and easy controls
Rise on the global leaderboard
UNITS
Basic Unit
Basic Turret
Booster Unit
Healing Unit
Twin Turret
Sniper Turret
Alchemy Lab
Cannon Turret
Octa Turret
Spike
Created by iO Ninja.
Twitter: @ioninja14
YouTube: iONinja
Instagram: io.ninja
This game requires an internet connection.
