TCS:App for Android

By TCS TrControlSysteme AG Free

Developer's Description

By TCS TrControlSysteme AG

Communicate with TCS:App via your Smartphone with your TCS door communication system. By accepting door calls with your mobile end device, you wont miss any call location-independent e.g. in the garden, on the terrace, in the attic or the basement. When it is ringing at your door, stay on the sofa and use your Smartphone to watch the video image of the visitor, talk to your guest and open the door.

Missed door calls are displayed and summarised in a call list. Thus, you are always well informed about what is happening at your door even when your are absent. To get an overview over certain areas of your home or property, several cameras can be integrated into your network. These comfortable functions are available anywhere within your own WLAN net.

Functions:

Receiving of SIP (door) call

Display the camera image of the video outdoor station

Display video of several TCS outstations or TCS cameras (with or AVU940x0-0010 FBI610x-0400 + FBI6110-0400)

switch between cameras on TCS: BUS (FBI6119-0400 + FVU1401-0400)

Open the door and or one switching action after accepting the call

Call list with received and missed door calls (with image, name, date and time)

Ring tone from the series ISx3x30 and sky / skyline

Mute switch

Handsfree mode

Requirements for using the TCS:App

For audio communication a SIP server must be present (eg integrated in FBI6119-0400)

A wireless network connection (Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n) or a mobile data connection (3G / 4G)

Working Quality of Service for VoIP

Audio and video devices, IP door station (AVU940x0-0010) or IP gateway (FBI6119-0400)

Manual:

http://tcsag.de

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.4.9

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 2.4.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

