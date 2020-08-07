Sign in to add and modify your software
- Uninstaller Application will be help you to uninstall apps and games for Android devices. is tool to help you remove unwanted apps or games from your android phone (device).
- With uninstaller app you can uninstaller app by one single click or remove multi apps and games at once .
- System App Remover & Uninstaller App remover is a tool to uninstall apps for android phones.
- It let you remove multiple apps in one time. Fastest and simplest uninstall and app remover tool on android.
- Delete applications easily. Very fast and simple app uninstaller tool on single click for uninstalling both SYSTEM and REGULAR applications.
- System App Remover & Uninstaller App remover also supports app search & sort. Type keyword in the text-box on the top to search the app that you want to uninstall.
App Tools and Feature
Search app by name
Various sort mode
App2SD
App share
Launch app
Cached app list
Search in Google Market
Support All Android
Support App2SD
Uninstall History (Recycle Bin)
Uninstall Reminder
App remove
Batch uninstall
Battery Usage Tracking
App Usage Tracking
Fast uninstall by one click
List all installed apps
App 2 SD
Show app name,version,update time,size
- Easy & Fast & Handy uninstall tool for android, remove apps by several taps. Clean up storage and free up more spaces.
