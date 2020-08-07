Join or Sign In

System App Remover & Uninstaller for Android

By NJU Studios Free

Developer's Description

By NJU Studios

- Uninstaller Application will be help you to uninstall apps and games for Android devices. is tool to help you remove unwanted apps or games from your android phone (device).

- With uninstaller app you can uninstaller app by one single click or remove multi apps and games at once .

- System App Remover & Uninstaller App remover is a tool to uninstall apps for android phones.

- It let you remove multiple apps in one time. Fastest and simplest uninstall and app remover tool on android.

- Delete applications easily. Very fast and simple app uninstaller tool on single click for uninstalling both SYSTEM and REGULAR applications.

- System App Remover & Uninstaller App remover also supports app search & sort. Type keyword in the text-box on the top to search the app that you want to uninstall.

App Tools and Feature

Search app by name

Various sort mode

App2SD

App share

Launch app

Cached app list

Search in Google Market

Support All Android

Support App2SD

Uninstall History (Recycle Bin)

Uninstall Reminder

App remove

Batch uninstall

Battery Usage Tracking

App Usage Tracking

Batch uninstall

Fast uninstall by one click

List all installed apps

App 2 SD

Show app name,version,update time,size

- Easy & Fast & Handy uninstall tool for android, remove apps by several taps. Clean up storage and free up more spaces.

Hope you will love it, don't Forget to Give Review and Rating if you like it

2019 All Rights Reserved By NJU Studios

Thanks for Trusted us

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
