Warm up your cold calls with SwiftCall. Swiftly auto dial through intelligently sorted call lists, review detailed analytics of call sessions, and swiftly take follow-up actions without ever leaving the app. Make phone calls without having to dial a number into a keypad. SwiftCall is the way call time was meant to be.

Collaboration is key, and SwiftCall makes it easy to make sales calls as a team with lead sharing and analytics reporting. Stop maintaining that disorganized spreadsheet or scanning your eyes between a notepad and a phone. If you've been calling over 25, 50, or even 100 leads per day, get ready for SwiftCall to completely transform your sales process.

Call Lists:

Manage the lead pipeline intelligently from first contact through close. Create leads or import a CSV with thousands of them and then SwiftCall will do the work of sorting them into call lists. SwiftCall tracks progress with each lead as you call to determine which ones are more promising.

No need to restart data entry for leads: import a CSV with hundreds or even thousands of leads within seconds. Share leads easily between SwiftCallers to work together as a team.

Analytics & Achievements:

If you can't measure, you can't manage. That's why SwiftCall keeps track of progress from the analytics Dashboard. View charts with calls, deals, and revenue per day. Its like a fitness tracker for business growth. Review call logs and achievements earned to measure long-term performance. Create reports from the Dashboard to show off your performance to the team.

Follow-Up Actions:

Call time doesnt just stop with the call. You want to stay fresh in the mind of your lead so they know that their time is valued. Thats why SwiftCall can quickly send follow-up emails or text messages as a follow-up. The Planner then helps schedule the next call and creates notifications for when the time comes to call again. If you have it enabled, Siri Suggestions will also prompt you right before your scheduled call, allowing you to tap the notification to dial in.

Maybe you are hustling to build your business, or perhaps you work on a sales team with big dreams. Maybe you are a fundraiser at a non profit. Regardless of where you come from, we are here to help. Our reviewers brag about receiving service within seconds, and you wont find a better deal for your sales budget: everything is included upon download, with no subscriptions or in-app purchases. Plus you get an Apple Watch app for when you want to use SwiftCall on the go. Set your goal, start calling, and start closing more deals!

Included Features

Create leads and SwiftCall will intelligently sort them so deals can be closed more quickly and less time is wasted on the bad leads

Collaborate with a sales team with CSV importing & exporting for leads

See reports and call logs detailing daily progress on calls made, deals closed, and revenue earned

Share reports of call logs and analytics

Set goals for call lists to stay on track

Finish a call and quickly send an email or text message to stay fresh in the mind of the lead

Schedule future calls to create Calendar events and receive Siri Suggestions, in addition to receiving push notifications for your device and Apple Watch

Review leads and make calls from SwiftCalls Apple Watch app

Potential Uses

Jumpstart the growth of a startup to build the next big thing

Set a goal of making 50 calls in a day, and then actually do it with the app offering motivation from beginning to end

Grow the effectiveness of a sales team and work together using lead sharing and analytics reports

Streamline fundraising calls for a political campaign to spend less time on the phones and more time doing important work

Make a non-profit a lean mean fundraising machine (and clean up all the stray sticky notes and spreadsheet docs along the way)

Give employees incentives and rewards by creating a weekly competition to see who makes the most calls or close the most deals on SwiftCall