Do you think you have a good sense of style? How good is it REALLY?

Are you ready to style brides on the most important day of their lives???

Welcome to Super Wedding Stylist 2020 Dress Up & Makeup Salon!

The makers of International Fashion Stylist and Fashion Diva have done it once again! And this time with the most important topic of all - the wedding

Become the ultimate wedding stylist - dress up the bride and her girls: bridesmaid, and mother of bride according to exciting wedding themes during the multi-level phase. Go crazy with exclusive dresses, makeup, and pretty jewelry, and make everyones eyes sparkle as they watch the bride walk down the aisle! Work on your style, and as you improve you might even be able to unlock the challenging Bridal Wars Mode!!!

She said yes!!! Download Super Wedding Stylist 2020 Dress Up & Makeup Salon NOW and lets create the perfect wedding!

Features:

2 Gameplay Modes: Bridal Lookbook (multi-level) and Bridal Wars (competitive multi-player)

4 Stylish Wedding Themes: Vintage/retro, Bohemian/Beach, Fantasy & Modern

Endless Variety of Styling Items in the studio: Outfits, Accessories, Shoes, Jewellery, Bags, & more!

Create the Perfect Make up: Head to the salon and style the perfect Eyes, Lips, Skin Tone & Hairstyle

Collect Coins & Gifts: Collect coins & gifts as you play and improve your studio styling skills

Go Shopping: Unlock special items you covet using the coins you earned!

Personal Lookbook: Go back to watch your creations in the lookbook

Now available in 26 new languages - English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Indonesian, Russian, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, Dutch, Finnish, Swedish, Vietnamese, Thai, Norwegian, Ukrainian, Korean, Malay, Filipino, Romanian, Polish and Kazakh

Bridal Wars - Multiplayer Mode

Play 1 on 1 with other stylist girls in mesmerizing weddings, get inspired by choices of others, improve your style, and may the best wedding design win!!!

Can you win the challenging bridal wars??? Download Super Wedding Stylist 2020 Dress Up & Makeup Salon NOW and become the ultimate stylist!!!

Design the perfect look

Make the bride the glowing star of her own wedding! Give her attractive make up in the salon and dress her up with unbelievably beautiful dresses. If you are one of the young girls who covet the perfect wedding, we give you the opportunity to live your dream every day!!!

Become your ideal self

Express your unique sense of style with this gorgeous wedding game! Personalize the bride and her squad and choose from an endless variety of stunning wedding outfits and accessories! You can even choose hair color, hairstyle, and skin tone! Head to the salon, apply professional makeup, and lets see your new wedding day look!

Save the date! From now on its only getting closer... there is no time to waste! Download Super Wedding Stylist 2020 Dress Up & Makeup Salon NOW and create the most stylish wedding of all!!!

Super Wedding Stylist 2020 Dress Up & Makeup Salon requires the following permissions :

* ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION : This permissions is required by ad networks.

* READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE / WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE : This permission is required for saving your creations

Please note that we use Advertising ID for serving better ads and improving the product through Analytics

