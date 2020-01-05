Super Rapid's World is a classic platform adventure game and a super adventure of jungle world, a jungle boy want to become a treasure hunter.

One day, he found an ancient map in the warehouse of his grandfather, it leads to the super jungle world.

You will be joining in thrilling world adventures to rescue your princess who is being kidnapped by the evil.

In this adventure, you must jump and run over obstacles, also must smash enemies, climb up huge stairs and mountains, and explore castles.

Eat mushrooms to enlarge your body, or find items on your adventure path.

Features:

- So much scenes: jungle, frozen, cave

- Addictive game-play

- Amazing graphics

- Challenging level design

- Fun for all ages

- Moving background music and sound effects.

- 9 challenging enemies: red snake, giant snail, yellow hornet, cloud pig and more secret enemies etc.

- Pick up items to become bigger, invincible or obtain ability of throwing ball.

- Hidden warp world.

- Jump on the top of enemy to defeat them.

- Break brick to release power-up item.

How to play:

- Use button to jump, move and fire

- Find weapon in flowers

- Kill enemies by firing or jumping on their head

- Tap Left + Right to move around.

- Tap Left + Right to swing vine.

- Jump on the top of enemy to defeat them, or throw ball at them

- Collect millions coins as many as you can to unlock new levels and gather power-up items.

- Tap Jump button to break brick.

- Hold Jump button for a while to jump higher.

- Stand on the top of tunnel for while to enter into it.

Super Adventure is the greatest platform adventures for your android!

Play game will brings your childhood back with old school game-play.