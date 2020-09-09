Amazing World of Mido, a totally new 2020 old school adventure game, will surprise you with the greatest adventure of Mido to the Wonderland!!

Amazing World of Mido will lead you step back in time to your childhood with the legendary mission: Princess Rescue. Your task is helping Super Mido fight all ugly monsters through different islands to save the beautiful Princess at the final destination.

To pass such difficult levels, you should seek the help from 3 types of powerful items hidden in the bricks or using your collected coins to buy.

- "Grow-up" drink to get bigger.

- "Fire" drink to throw bomb at the monsters.

- "Shield" drink that will protect Mido in a limited amount of time.

Let's have a look at what awaits for you in our classic Amazing World of Mido Game:

- 4 Iconic Islands and 80 levels .

- 5 Fierce Bosses to defeat to move to the next islands

- Cool control like in the old time

Do not hesitate and Join one of the most interesting adventure ever with Super Mido:

Fight the monsters .

Break all records .

And most important:

SAVE THE PRINCESS