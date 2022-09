The Summer Liv Cam APP requires the purchase of the Summer Liv Cam on-the-go wireless camera. The Liv Cam allows monitoring of baby through live audio and video streaming via your mobile device. Wifi/cellular service not required. Smart device connects directly to your camera.

Download our APP and begin live viewing access of your loved ones on your phone or tablet!

FEATURES:

EASY SETUP APP WALKS YOU THROUGH SIMPLE CAMERA SETUP AND ACTIVATION, HASSLE-FREE

SECURE CONNECTION TO ENSURE PRIVACY

VIEW AND HEAR YOUR BABY FROM ANYWHERE IN YOUR HOME OR ON-THE-GO

AUTOMATIC BLACK AND WHITE NIGHT VISION

UNIQUE ONE-MINUTE REPLAY ALLOWS YOU TO VIEW & SHARE BABYS CUTE & FUNNY MOMENTS

SNAP PHOTOS TAKE A PICTURE ANYTIME. PICTURES ARE SECURELY STORED ON YOUR PHONE. SHARE WITH FRIENDS & FAMILY!

RECORD VIDEOS RECORD A VIDEA ANYTIME. PICTURES ARE SECURELY STORE ON YOUR PHONE. SHARE WITH FRIENDS & FAMILY!

NO DATA CHARGES

This APP requires the purchase of a Summer Liv Cam