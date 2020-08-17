Join or Sign In

Status Video Splitter- For Social Media & WhatsApp for Android

By hillsidemonk Free

Developer's Description

By hillsidemonk

This small app makes easy to make splitting for videos to make stories for WhatsApp, Instagram, and other social media. It stores all videos inside a custom folder (VSplit) so that you can manage them easily.

Useful to make 30 seconds of video splits for WhatsApp.

Features

1)You can cut a video in equal parts For Example 30 seconds for WhatsApp.

2)You can trim video from custom range in custom time limits.

3)Allows to see what trimmed video would play like before actual splitting.

4) Simple, Easy to use and Fast.

5) In Settings, You can delete all split videos in one click to save space.you can also manage them inside custom folder VSplit.

6) Works Offline

7Small size of less than 3 MB.

6)No Interstitial ads. Only Banner ads supported.

Simple To Use - Choose Your Videos - > Define the duration of video splitting - > Start.

For feedback/concerns - hillsidemonk@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.2

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.7.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

