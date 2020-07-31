Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Imagine one speed math quiz app that helps kids practice & learn math, and gives adults great mental math training. Welcome to Speed Math Mental Math Skill Builder & Battle Kids / Adults, where math is fun & competitive.
2-in-1 Fast Math Quiz & Learning Tool
Parents, teachers & tutors can use it as a tool to enable fast math games for their kids and students. On the other hand, kids that have basic grade-math knowledge can test and improve their skills by themselves too.
Make kids math learning fun
Learning math for kids is now much more entertaining and accessible with this interactive learning math app. Not only you can allow your kids to practice math with quick math questions, but you can also take control of the math quiz questions.
Instead of taking countless online tests or going to tutors, your kids can learn math right from your phone & you can easily control and view their progress.
Turn your kid into a math wiz
- Add kids/players and set up the fast math game requirements (time and number of questions). Pick from the 4 basic math operations: addition, subtraction, multiplication & division and let the math fun start.
- Your kid will learn and master quick math problem-solving, but also have as much fun while learning. Its just like playing speed math games. Let them use mental math skills to solve simple to complex math problems. Enroll in math battles with other players or between kids and you, and see who is the best at multiple number games which make math entertaining for everyone.
Learn progressively harder math skills
Have fun with 2 math quiz learning modes. Choose higher levels as you or your kids improve your mental math skills to solve problems faster and more accurately.
Timed Quiz: Choose a difficulty level from single, double or triple-digit problem-solving and race against the clock to answer as many questions as you can. The more you play, the more questions you will be able to beat as your mental math skills improve. Speed math mental math skill builder helps to improve yours & your kids math skills.
Compete with others: Solve math problems as fast as you can to defeat your opponent and become the winner in thrilling math competitions. Speed Math opponents are generated randomly from all over the world. Compete on the quick math battle rankings and stay on top of the global leader boards.
Mental math fun for kids & adults
While primarily a kids math learning & basic math for kids practice app, Speed Math is also a great math quiz & mental math training for adults. Test your speed & focus with fast addition, fast multiplication, fast subtraction & addition math quizzes. Got a math quiz kid? Enroll in math competition with him/her for that extra fun!
How to play Speed Math: Grade-school math learning app
Choose a learning mode from Compete with Others or Timed Quiz
Beat each level by choosing the correct answer for every question
Unlock quiz hints by moving up the scoreboard
Answer, learn and enjoy quick math practice!
Features of Speed Math
Clean learning layout and highly responsive controls
2 quiz modes to choose from
Learn addition, subtraction, multiplication and division
Basic to advanced math questions for kids and adults
Choose from single, double or triple column problems to advance your mental math skills
Compete with others from around the world or race against time
Tons of new math learner questions for beginners and advanced learners
Choose the right answer from four different options
View number of total questions and remaining questions to gauge your progress
Fun sound effects
Are you ready to have fun while learning math?
Download Speed Math today and transform your learning experience!
Let your kids become math geniuses with the best math skill builder or have fun by yourself with some super-fun fast math quizzes.