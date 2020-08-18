Join or Sign In

Snap Dating -Chat & dating with singles nearby you for Android

By LoveDateApp Free

Developer's Description

By LoveDateApp

Snap dating app is for nearby singels, Lovelorn people, teenagers and who want to know more local friends.

Only 3 steps, you can match your lover:

1. one click to login in,

2. upload your picture and write your profile.

3. Start match with nearby singles, see who around you, free private chat with all members.

Swipe: Left swipe for unlike, or right swipe for like, swipe it all the way

You can easily swipe left to unlike the people, and swipe to right to like the members that you want to chat and date with him/her,

You can set the location range,age range, sex and other information to search the members near you, you may search your school mates,

your university friends and find other singles around you. easy to meet someone you like, local chat with people nearby free or from every corner around the world.

What's new in version 1.52

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.52

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
