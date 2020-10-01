Slide is the most rewarding way to pay for everyday purchases online and in-store. Earn 4% cash back instantly at over 150 popular stores and restaurants.

WHY USE SLIDE?

- Slide offers an unlimited 4% cash back on top of your credit card rewardsno fees or restrictions

- It's a quick, secure and contactless way to pay at checkout

- All transactions are guaranteed so you can pay with confidence

- Cash back can be transferred to Venmo or PayPal, or used towards your next purchase

HOW DOES SLIDE WORK?

1. Open the Slide app at checkout online or in-store

2. Select the store or restaurant you would like to pay

3. Enter the exact amount of your total purchase

4. Let the cashier scan your barcode or enter the code online

5. Earn 4% cash back instantly

WHERE IS SLIDE ACCEPTED?

- Most Popular: Lowes, Petco, ULTA, Office Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond

- Food & Delivery: Chipotle, Panera Bread, Chilis, Burger King, Dominos, DoorDash

- Apparel: Aeropostale, Burlington Coat Factory, Express, H&M, Foot Locker, Loft, REI

- Entertainment: GameStop, iTunes, StubHub, AMC Theatres, Groupon

- Travel: Southwest Airlines, Uber, Carnival, AutoZone

HOW DO I GET STARTED?

1. Download the Slide app and create your free account

2. Add a payment method: credit card, debit card, Google Pay or PayPal

3. Turn on location and get notified when you are near one of our partner stores

4. Use Slide to pay at checkout and start earning cash back

How is Slide different from other cash back apps?

- No hidden fees

- No limit on the amount of cash back you can earn

- No rotating categories or opt-ins required

- No scanning receipts

How can I redeem and earn more cash back?

- Connect a rewards credit card to stack your earnings

- Add funds to your Slide Balance in advance for an extra 1% cash back

- Once you earn $15, you can transfer cash back to Venmo or PayPal

- Apply cash back towards your next transaction from Slide instantly

WANT TO SHARE FEEDBACK?

Email feedback@getslide.com or follow @slide on Instagram and Twitter