Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Skilling: Forex & CFD Trading Online for Android

By Skilling Free

Developer's Description

By Skilling

Join. Trade. Grow. Open your trading account today and get access to the worlds marketplace. Minimum deposit - only $100.

Straight-forward onboarding

Register and verify your account in a few simple steps. If you are from Norway or Sweden, you will be able to sign up using BankID.

Proprietary trading platform

User-friendly, simple and powerful online trading platform, designed by expert traders to satisfy the needs of the beginners and advanced traders. Trade on the go from our app or access your account on desktop or mobile web. Unique integration with cTrader, MT4 available.

Over 800+ CFD and forex instruments to trade

Access the worlds most popular shares, indices, commodities and currency pairs. Choose from the range of instruments: from traditional assets as gold, EURUSD and Dow Jones index to popular shares as Facebook, Microsoft, Alibaba and many others.

Competitive and transparent pricing

Tight spreads from as low as 0.1 pips. No hidden charges. All fees are clearly displayed on the tracking ticket in your account currency.

Multiple account types

Choose between standard and premium account types, depending on your trading goals.

Technical indicators and drawing tools

Determine your next trading opportunity with a variety of charts types, indicators and drawing tools.

Ultrafast order execution

Our platform offers an industry-leading execution time of 0.05 seconds on average.

Payment methods

Enjoy hassle-free deposits and fast withdrawals. Choose between credit/debit card, bank transfer, Skrill, Neteller, AstroPay and many others, depending on where you are located.

New to trading?

Skilling offers a demo account with virtual 10,000 EUR/GBP/USD or 100,000 NOK/SEK to practice and test your trading strategies before you are comfortable to switch to live environment and enter the market with confidence.

Skilling Trade Assistant

A one of a kind tool aimed at new traders which gives an easy to follow trade guide to walk you through the process of placing a trade, step-by-step.

Learning opportunities

The Skilling Academy provides lessons on trading strategies, analytical methods and technical trading language.

Customer support

Professional multilingual customer support available on chat, e-mail and by phone.

Reliable broker

Regulated by CySEC, FSA, authorised by FCA.

Join Skilling community

Official Website: https://skilling.com/

Like Us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/SkillingTrading

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SkillingTrading

Get Inspired on Instagram: https://instagram.com/SkillingTrading

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/skilling/

Skilling Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under CIF license No. 357/18.

Skilling Ltd is authorised to operate via its UK Branch by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA-UK), under Reference Number (FRN) 810951.

Skilling (Seychelles) Ltd, is authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles (FSA-SC) under license No. SD042.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.10

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.0.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 2
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now