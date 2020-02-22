Sikh World - Nitnem & Gurbani app is one of the best app for Gurbani radio stations streaming online 24/7. Play world class radio stations and listen live Kirtan, Katha & Gurbani anytime, anywhere. Listen to your favourite Gurbani radio stations live and enjoy the best music online. Get all the Banis at one place in the single app now with near by Gurudwara finder feature in the app.
Listen live radio streaming from Harmandir Sahib, the Golden Temple, Amritsar.
NITNEM GURBANI:
- Single app provide all the Nitnem Bani at one place and very useful for Sikh in daily life.
- Option to convert the Bani in English, Hindi and Gurmukhi languages.
- Provide following Nitnem Banis in the app:
Aarti
Anand Sahib
Ardas
Asa Di Vaar
Barah Mahaa Manj
Basant ki Var
Chaupai Sahib
Dukh Bhanjani Sahib
Jaap Sahib
Jap Ji Sahib
Kirtan Sohilla
Raag Maala
Rahiras Sahib
Shabad Hazare
Shabad Hazare Patshai 10
Sukhmani Sahib
Tav Prasad Chaupai
Tav Prasad Savaiye
GURUDWARA FINDER:
Gurudwara Finder to find near by Gurudwaras around your location and also find the detailed information with photos of the places with direction to the Gurudwara.
With the Gurudwara Finder you are now never far from any Gurudwara whether its a local or historical.
SIKHISM REFERENCE:
Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji
Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple)
All Sikh Gurus with the History
Detailed info about SIKHISM
GURBANI RADIO:
Stylist playback controls to star/stop player
Show now playing songs with the artist and other information
Skip to Next/Previous Radio Station in one click
Updates stations live over the air
Auto reconnection when connection fails
Share current playing station info with friends via Facebook, Twitter, Email and Message
LIVE RECORDING:
You can record any of the radio stations that you are listening and play them back later whenever you want
Great sound quality with soft Gurbani Kirtan
Offline player for recorded streaming
GURBANI RADIO TIMER:
Provides sleep timer option to turn off the radio playing at the given time
Really useful feature when you want to sleep with soft music at the given time it will stop playing automatically
Radio will stop after the set time and also show count down timer in the player screen
GURBANI RADIO ALARM:
This is a handy tool to be useful as wakeup Alarm in the morning or anytime and live Gurbani will start to play instantly
Schedule any radio station with the predefined timing and it will provide notification at the given time and play the station instantly on starting the app
FAVORITES & HISTORY:
Add & Delete stations to Favourites in one step
Easy access to play stations without searching them again
Store recently played radio stations in the History for future play
Easy option to play the recently played radio stations
Saves time in searching for the previously played stations
We are SHOUTcast partner and we respect their work. If you want to support us or listen to radio stations from PC, please visit website http://www.shoutcast.com/. If you have any other questions, feel free to contact us via email: info@appaspecttechnologies.com
