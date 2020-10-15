Join or Sign In

Ship Simulator Indonesia 2020:Curise Ship Games 3D for Android

By Fun Games Zone For Free Free

By Fun Games Zone For Free

Be a ship captain and drive the ships to the destination. Complete the journey by collecting the stars required for each level. You will have limited time to achieve the goal and reach the destination. Your task is not only to collect the stars but also to transport the passengers. Wait for the passengers to get in the cruise ship. Once the passengers are in the ship, follow the arrow to reach the destination. On the way you will have to collect the required stars and park your ship at the destination.

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

