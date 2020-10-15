Be a ship captain and drive the ships to the destination. Complete the journey by collecting the stars required for each level. You will have limited time to achieve the goal and reach the destination. Your task is not only to collect the stars but also to transport the passengers. Wait for the passengers to get in the cruise ship. Once the passengers are in the ship, follow the arrow to reach the destination. On the way you will have to collect the required stars and park your ship at the destination.