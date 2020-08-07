If you want to send message without saving numbers to your contact for whatsapp chats and messages, here is an app for you. Send message without saving contact:Story Downloader for WhatsApp is a whatsapp tool that open whatsapp chat message without phone number being saved to contact list.

Sometimes you want a contact to open in whatsapp and send message without saving into contact. This app let you send message to whatsapp number without saving the number.

USAGE

1. Enter a number or select the number from call logs by clicking the call log button.

2. Write a message you want to send to the number and tap the send button

3. The message will take you to official app and will be shown there. Just tap the send in whatsapp to manually send the message.

4. Similarly, you can achieve to send multimedia message. Tap on send media and then tap on attach button in to add attachment in the official app.

Note: You should choose the country code with the number otherwise it will be considered a wrong contact. Choose the country code by selection from the code button.

Disclaimer:

This app is not associated nor endorsed by Whatsapp which is registered trademark of whatsapp Inc. Send message without saving contact uses official whatsapp API to send message to any contact who is registered with the app.

For bug reporting or suggestion in open for whatsapp application feel free to contact us at eight48apps@gmail.com