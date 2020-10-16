Love carving items & repairing old and broken stuff using ramen noodle, epoxy resin art and crayon epoxy art? You might have seen millions of videos trending all over the world where you can see broken objects like tables, chairs & decoration pieces being repaired and fixed using ramen noodles followed by wood carving & filling with epoxy resin & few using crayon epoxy resin art. Well we bring you the first ever repair & fix simulation experience in the form of 3D game, so why not satisfy your inner repair master & learn to use factory laser machine & wooden polisher buff machines, repair & fix the wooden tables.

The latest restore game is here where you can actually learn to repair & fix broken items using noodles, epoxy resin and crayon epoxy for the first time using real and actual process involved in such an oddly satisfying way that you wont be able to resist repairing and giving these old wrecked broken items and giving them a new decorative look. Cut, polish and paint your masterpiece! the way you want using the epoxy resin art, ramen noodle and restore these old objects into something new. Unleash the repair & restoration master in you and not only restore these broken objects, but also give them a new look using smooth, addictive satisfying tap and hold controls that will make you play it all day long. Enjoy lots of objects using laser machines & color droppers to create your very own masterpieces. Can you fix things using ramen noodles, epoxy resin art & melted crayons? Lets find out in this new addictively smooth repair, fix & restoration game.

Satisfying Repair Art Game Play & Features

Remove the blocks from the broken table by simply tapping the table.

Tap & Hold the factory laser machine to cut the wooden block into appropriate design.

For epoxy resin fill the Table top with epoxy fluid using color dropper and decorative ornamental pieces.

For noodle repair fill the broken wood block with ramen noodle pieces followed by glue.

Clean & Buff the table top with polisher buff machine for a smooth surface.

Paint the Wooden Table top in tons of colors.

Assemble the table top with tons of table stands and sell your creation.

Sell what you make at the highest price to the customer and unlock new things that will amaze you.

The game is oddly satisfying to play and includes ASMR triggers that will relax you.

Nice smooth & vibrant 3D graphics for a better game play experience.

The device vibrations synchronized with each activity along with crisp graphics and smooth controls will surely make you play it all day long.

Learn real life DIY epoxy resin ideas and turn useless old objects into decoration pieces, perfect for restoration lovers.

Learn to do oddly satisfying ramen noodle repair & fix fun that had been a crazy trend for a long time.

Perfect repairing experience. Highly satisfying to get a sense of fulfillment by making objects perfect, you have to Fix the Item with ASMR triggers!

Paint decoration tables and unlock unlimited numbers of visual effects for your decoration.

Enjoy Satisfying Repair Art! Noodle Repair & crayon Epoxy resin experience to satisfy your inner repair master!