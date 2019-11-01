harley quinn video call and chat simulator is a simulation prank app that fakes calls and video calls with harley _ quinn, and also simulate cute conversation with the famous harley _ quinn, with her real voice and from his wear about. by a simple click you can live the sweet experiment of talking to the girly character, its an easy app to use in order to entertain yourself and prank your friends and family and see their hilarious and surprising reactions , the calls looks so realistic and they will believe that the harley _ quinn is really talking with them.

Features:

- Run the application normally, and set the calls.

- harley quinn voices will be played when you or your friends answer the call .

- a pre-recorded video of lady will be played when you answer the call .

- Realistic feeling of talking with harley _ quinn thanks to the interface.

- live chat and live video calls.

- chat with harley _ quinn by answering properly his question.

- have a texting conversation with harley _ quinn.

- Its a free and Easy app to use.

- Possibility for you or your friends to accept or reject the call.

- Cool and friendly Design.

- Possibility to teach someone how to use a phone.

- Possibility to share the app with friends.

Permission:

Camera permission

Internet

The app does not bear any harm and is only for fun!, its a prank application with the purpose of having fun and entertaining yourself , your family and your friends.

Note : This app directed by "Fans" And it's not Official. If we infringe copyright, let us know and it will be removed immediately .

Thank You !