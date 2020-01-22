X

S.P. EMF meter for Android

By Spain Paranormal Free

This tool is a 3 in 1 the main EMF meter and secondary proximity frontal sensor activated with Prox. button plus quick access button to lantern. Calibrate button to reset (dont use it unless wrong redings occur because this app auto calibrates at start up).

IMPORTANT: Not all devices, including newest, have magnetic compass sensor built in. If the app say no magnetic compass detected at start up, its because the device dont have the required harware to work, not the app fault.

NEW Skin button allow to choose between 2 skins.

NEW text inform you about realtime readings.

Privacy policy: When you push Prox. button the app need to access your device frontal camera to use the sensor for proximity alert feature not to take any picture or video. You can see our Privacy policy clicking in the link below.

Disclaimer: Nobody can to guarantee spirit communication with any ITC tool. This app is based in our own theories and research of the paranormal field.

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 3.9

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 1.6 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
