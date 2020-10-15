Join or Sign In

Roku Watch free movies & TV & stream live channels for Android

By ROKU INC Free

Developer's Description

By ROKU INC

Stream your favorite TV shows, movies, news and more - all for free with The Roku Channel app! Access and enjoy our vast library of free, live and premium content including news, sports, comedy, drama, family TV and more. This is TV on your terms.

Enjoy your favorite shows or browse our library of content and discover exciting new live channels.

Search and discover new TV shows, live sports, live news and much more in our huge library of premium content. From a thrilling blockbuster movie to your favorite Hollywood classic on demand, plus 100+ live channels and premium content - no matter your mood youre guaranteed to find content youll love.

Browse TV episodes, stream live channels and more! Why youll love to watch TV on The Roku Channel:

Exclusive unlocked content just for you - that means season premieres from STARZ, EPIX, SHOWTIME and HBO and much more

Watch TV your way - stream episodes on-demand, watch live TV channels and browse premium content directly in the app

Discover and enjoy thousands of free, ad-supported movies, shows and TV episodes (with new episodes added everyday!) including live news, comedy, DIY, reality and live sports programming

Never miss a minute of your favorite TV - get playback controls so you can relive all of your favorite moments

From live sports to live news browse our live channels and find TV you love on your terms.

Premium features

Roku users who have a premium subscription from The Roku Channel can access their subscription content anytime, anywhere with the mobile app.

Watching your favorite TV shows, live news and more couldnt be easier! Download The Roku Channel app from Americas #1 TV streaming platform and let the binge watching begin today.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0.457837

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.0.0.457837

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

