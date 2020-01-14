Largest online bookshop with an unlimited collection of books, on your demand, at your
doorstep.
Forget about the hustling of buying books from libraries. With Rokomari you can easily choose
and collect books any time from your home comfort within a few minutes. And the best part is
you can read some sections of your desired books with the look inside feature.
Rokomari.com is the leading E-Commerce organization in Bangladesh with 9 years of most
satisfying customer service. With our fastest delivery, you can get books, electronics,
accessories, CDs/DVDs tutorials, stationery items, gift items anywhere from Bangladesh and
even from any corner of the world including India, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Bahrain
Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and so on.
Shopping with Rokomari is relatively easiest than other shopping apps.
Just Install Rokomari app>Open an account>choose your desired book or product>confirm the
order.
Thats how easy it is.
The number one thing that makes us different is we deeply understand our customers. Here are
our top and user-friendly features:
CASH ON DELIVERY
Yes, you dont have to pre-pay if youre not comfortable. You can always pay after getting your
order in hand.
ONE DELIVERY CHARGE
Buy any amount of books or products. You never have to pay delivery charges for each product.
Rather we charge 50tk for every order, whether the order contains a single product or an
unlimited amount of products.
HAPPY RETURNS & REFUNDS
Purchase Protection is the biggest commitment we give to our customers. Manage and track
your orders, and easily initiate returns and refunds!
EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE
We have our best customer service. Call 16297 at any issues or queries anytime 24 hours 7
days a week. We are always ready to solve your problems.
GREAT DEALS
Our mega deals are the deeply discounted deals that are a steal for the price! Make sure you
check out while theyre still in stock.
ROKOMARI POINTS
You can always collect a huge amount of Rokomari points and can buy books or other items
with your collected points for free.
ONLY FOR YOU
Rokomari app knows your choice! Our personalized app has a personalized recommendation to
help you find exactly what you are looking for.
PROMO CODE & DISCOUNTS
We offer frequent new discounts on our every product almost every month, if not every day!
EASY & SECURE CHECKOUT
Our technology ensures a smooth and safe payment of your purchase.
ORDER TRACK
You can track your order status and progress within a few seconds on your fingertips.
NOTIFICATIONS & MESSAGES
Enable Notifications to receive updates from your favorite brands and exclusive deals on the
app!
GLOBAL BOOK COLLECTION
Choose from Vast foreign books, many of which cannot be found in Bangladesh. Pay for foreign
books in BDT with any of our payment options, no hidden charges.
RATINGS & REVIEWS
Our community-driven ratings and reviews allow you to thoroughly verify your purchases and access real experiences from past customers.
Wed love your feedback! Also, if you face any technical issues, drop us a line at care@rokomari.com
Happy Shopping!
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.