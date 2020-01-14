X

RoCodes - Roblox Music & Game Codes for Android

By NerfPlz Software Free

Developer's Description

By NerfPlz Software

NO MORE WASTING YOUR TIME WATCHING LONG, BORING YOUTUBE VIDEOS FOR ROBLOX CODES!!

Features include:

All active Roblox Game codes for your favorite games such as: RoCitizens, Ro-Ghoul, Bee Swarm Simulator & many more

An ever-growing database of over 11,000 music codes

Codes will work for all versions of the game - PC, Mobile and Console!

Filterable lists to find your favorite codes quickly

Find popular codes by specific music artists

Search by category to find funny types of audio

An automatic listing of all NEW game codes released by Roblox developers

RoCodes allows you to quickly and easily search over 11,000 different Roblox music codes and song IDs, as well as find all active game codes to get special items and boosts!

Everything is linked to our fully functioning website so that you can access RoCodes on all platforms. Spend less time searching for music codes online - find the codes you want within seconds using RoCodes.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.2

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 2.2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

Popularity

Report Software

