Reverse Video - Slow Motion Effects & Loop Video is the best video editor app that help you create a reverse effect on your video and make it looks like a magic trick and share this magic video with your friends in the world via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc or instant messaging applications. Wow...your video will be amazing and get more "like" and "followers" from your all friends in the world!

Extremely easy to create a magic video. First, you need to choose a video from your library or record a video like walking, drinking orange juice, talking or any other idea that comes to your head. Select a video cutter to cut your favorite part that you want to reverse it, you can mix your video with hundreds of background music and use amazing video filter to make your video look better. After that press Reverse Video Button to start, the app will reverse your video: you will see people walking backwards, your friend spitting the juice out, people talking backwards!

In addition to reverse video, you can create an infinite loop video with Reverse Video - Slow Motion Effects & Loop Video. Using this app, you can play video repeatedly. Now you can play your favorite (beautiful,fun video) moments repeatedly.

FEATURES

Reverse movie to output video in backwards mode look very magic

Loop movie helps you to enjoy great moments repeatedly

Keep or remove audio source when reversing

Add a background music to your video with collection big music library

The unique app on the store lets you add video filters

Fast export video, there are 3 quality video output options: 480p, 720p or FULL HD 1080p

Share video on Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, etc...

Slow motion video maker and fast motion video editor

GREAT IDEALS to create a Reverse video master

Make spilt water gathered up

Throw something and then do reverse: you can see kinetic attraction

Tear a sheet of paper

Drinking beer/juice

Jumping or walking

Enormous amount of fun, craziness, creativity and laughing with your video, create super funny video of yourself or joke your friend with thier funny Reverse Video - Slow Motion Effects & Loop Video app.

