Reverse Video - Slow Motion Effects & Loop Video is the best video editor app that help you create a reverse effect on your video and make it looks like a magic trick and share this magic video with your friends in the world via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc or instant messaging applications. Wow...your video will be amazing and get more "like" and "followers" from your all friends in the world!
Extremely easy to create a magic video. First, you need to choose a video from your library or record a video like walking, drinking orange juice, talking or any other idea that comes to your head. Select a video cutter to cut your favorite part that you want to reverse it, you can mix your video with hundreds of background music and use amazing video filter to make your video look better. After that press Reverse Video Button to start, the app will reverse your video: you will see people walking backwards, your friend spitting the juice out, people talking backwards!
In addition to reverse video, you can create an infinite loop video with Reverse Video - Slow Motion Effects & Loop Video. Using this app, you can play video repeatedly. Now you can play your favorite (beautiful,fun video) moments repeatedly.
FEATURES
Reverse movie to output video in backwards mode look very magic
Loop movie helps you to enjoy great moments repeatedly
Keep or remove audio source when reversing
Add a background music to your video with collection big music library
The unique app on the store lets you add video filters
Fast export video, there are 3 quality video output options: 480p, 720p or FULL HD 1080p
Share video on Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, etc...
Slow motion video maker and fast motion video editor
GREAT IDEALS to create a Reverse video master
Make spilt water gathered up
Throw something and then do reverse: you can see kinetic attraction
Tear a sheet of paper
Drinking beer/juice
Jumping or walking
Enormous amount of fun, craziness, creativity and laughing with your video, create super funny video of yourself or joke your friend with thier funny Reverse Video - Slow Motion Effects & Loop Video app.
Download and enjoy it now!
Join the fun! Tag us on Facebook #ReverseVideo #MagicVideo #LoopVideo
Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/ReverseVideo/
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.