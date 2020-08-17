Sign in to add and modify your software
Dua and Azkar in Islam. Islamic dua and invocations from Hisnul Muslim. Supplicatons and Dua in Ramadan, Hajj and Umrah.
Remind Me | Auto Azkar .. Thikr Reminder :
Features
1 - Audio supplications
2 - Notifications supplications
3 - On screen messages supplications
Smart mode will remind you by audios and notifications if the screen is off . Otherwise it will remind you by On Screen Messages ..
thikr Reminder
Remind Me | Auto Athkar offers to you statistics that tells you how many time did he remind you .
Auto Azkar | You can customize audio and text supplication
Remind Me | Auto Athkar You can add your supplications / Azkar
Categories
-- Daily Dua : Includes everyday activities. Fortress of Muslim.
-- Dua & azkar for Eating. Fortress of Muslim.
-- Dua & azkar for Drinking. Fortress of Muslim.
-- Dua & azkar in Ramadan
-- Dua & azkar in Hajj
-- Dua & azkar for Sleeping
-- Dua & azkar for Waking up
-- Dua & azkar for going to Toilet
-- Dua & azkar for Hajj
-- Dua & azkar & azkar for Umrah
-- Dua & azkar for Rukya (Protection from Evil, Majic etc)
-- Dua & azkar in Salaah
-- Dua & azkar after Adhaan
-- Dua & azkar for going to masjid
-- Dua & azkar in Difficult times
-- Dua & azkar for cure from Disease
-- Dua & azkar for Dead
-- Dua & azkar for visiting graves
-- Dua & azkar during funeral
-- Dua & azkar in Quran (Islam)
-- Dua & azkar for parents. (Islam)
-- Dua and Azkar in Salah. (Islam)
-- Dua and Tasbeeh after Salah. (Islam)
Never forget to mention Allah