Dua and Azkar in Islam. Islamic dua and invocations from Hisnul Muslim. Supplicatons and Dua in Ramadan, Hajj and Umrah.

Remind Me | Auto Azkar .. Thikr Reminder :

Features

1 - Audio supplications

2 - Notifications supplications

3 - On screen messages supplications

Smart mode will remind you by audios and notifications if the screen is off . Otherwise it will remind you by On Screen Messages ..

thikr Reminder

Remind Me | Auto Athkar offers to you statistics that tells you how many time did he remind you .

Auto Azkar | You can customize audio and text supplication

Remind Me | Auto Athkar You can add your supplications / Azkar

Categories

-- Daily Dua : Includes everyday activities. Fortress of Muslim.

-- Dua & azkar for Eating. Fortress of Muslim.

-- Dua & azkar for Drinking. Fortress of Muslim.

-- Dua & azkar in Ramadan

-- Dua & azkar in Hajj

-- Dua & azkar for Sleeping

-- Dua & azkar for Waking up

-- Dua & azkar for going to Toilet

-- Dua & azkar & azkar for Umrah

-- Dua & azkar for Rukya (Protection from Evil, Majic etc)

-- Dua & azkar in Salaah

-- Dua & azkar after Adhaan

-- Dua & azkar for going to masjid

-- Dua & azkar in Difficult times

-- Dua & azkar for cure from Disease

-- Dua & azkar for Dead

-- Dua & azkar for visiting graves

-- Dua & azkar during funeral

-- Dua & azkar in Quran (Islam)

-- Dua & azkar for parents. (Islam)

-- Dua and Azkar in Salah. (Islam)

-- Dua and Tasbeeh after Salah. (Islam)

Never forget to mention Allah