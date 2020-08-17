Join or Sign In

Remind Me | Athkar for Android

By Mohammad AL-Ali Free

Dua and Azkar in Islam. Islamic dua and invocations from Hisnul Muslim. Supplicatons and Dua in Ramadan, Hajj and Umrah.

Remind Me | Auto Azkar .. Thikr Reminder :

Features

1 - Audio supplications

2 - Notifications supplications

3 - On screen messages supplications

Smart mode will remind you by audios and notifications if the screen is off . Otherwise it will remind you by On Screen Messages ..

thikr Reminder

Remind Me | Auto Athkar offers to you statistics that tells you how many time did he remind you .

Auto Azkar | You can customize audio and text supplication

Remind Me | Auto Athkar You can add your supplications / Azkar

Categories

-- Daily Dua : Includes everyday activities. Fortress of Muslim.

-- Dua & azkar for Eating. Fortress of Muslim.

-- Dua & azkar for Drinking. Fortress of Muslim.

-- Dua & azkar in Ramadan

-- Dua & azkar in Hajj

-- Dua & azkar for Sleeping

-- Dua & azkar for Waking up

-- Dua & azkar for going to Toilet

-- Dua & azkar for Hajj

-- Dua & azkar & azkar for Umrah

-- Dua & azkar for Rukya (Protection from Evil, Majic etc)

-- Dua & azkar in Salaah

-- Dua & azkar after Adhaan

-- Dua & azkar for going to masjid

-- Dua & azkar in Difficult times

-- Dua & azkar for cure from Disease

-- Dua & azkar for Dead

-- Dua & azkar for visiting graves

-- Dua & azkar during funeral

-- Dua & azkar in Quran (Islam)

-- Dua & azkar for parents. (Islam)

-- Dua and Azkar in Salah. (Islam)

-- Dua and Tasbeeh after Salah. (Islam)

Never forget to mention Allah

What's new in version 5.0

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
