Questions: Ask & Get Answers - A questions answer app

Questions - is an Ask and Answer Platform where you can ask any question on any subject - Discuss with a friend, Get Answers for all your questions - Improve your knowledge by Sharing some knowledge. Get answers or Ask A question on subjects like Education, Technology, Social, LifeStyle and more.

questions answers are categorised and posted in

Question answer app for education

Question answer app for interview conversation

Question answer app for technology questions

Question answer app for Social Life concerns

Question answer app for lifestyle trends

Question answer app for Maths solutions

Question answer app for Science solutions

Question answer app Business related questions

Questions on OS

Questions on Internet

Questions on Gadgets

Some of the Top Features of Questions App:

- One Click Login via Facebook or Google to Start Posting Questions and Answers.

- Simply Search for your Questions or Answers

- Get Answers for your question from community of experts

- Filtering Questions - Answers, sorting Questions - answers and searching of Questions and Answers.

- Post Your Question in less than 10 Sec.

- Find friends to answer your questions and follow Experts who have best words to answer your questions.

- Hide your identity by Asking Questions anonymously.

- Get notified on new questions or when someone answers your question.

- Questions allows you to Invite social media friends to answer your questions