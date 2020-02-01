Princess Gloria Horse Club 2 brings even more fun for kids with the new horse care adventures and Prince Adrian spa makeover!

Listen to a magical fairy tale about Princess Gloria and become her little helper! Brush, wash, groom and dress up mermaid horse Splash and baby unicorn Silver. Help Prince Adrian look charming again with a relaxing bath spa and beauty makeover. Learn how to clean up the stables, craft horseshoes and shoe the royal horses. Go horseback riding and create the most beautiful princess carriage. Plan a super romantic royal wedding ceremony for Princess Gloria and Prince Adrian, and help them get married!

Princess Gloria Horse Club 2 games:

NEW! Watch a cartoon and listen to a magical fairy tale about beautiful Princess Gloria!

NEW! Prince Adrian looks terrible, help him take a bubble bath, shave his legs, apply a face mask, wash hair and make him look super charming for Princess Gloria!

NEW! Take care of Gloria's mermaid horse Splash: wash away the dirt, clean the hooves and decorate his underwater home!

Brush, wash, shampoo, clean up, dress up, style and take care of baby unicorn Silver!

NEW! Learn how to craft the best metal horseshoes in the foundry!

Replace the old horseshoes and learn how to shoe a horse like a real farrier!

Clean up Daisy's stable: sweep the floor, get rid of the dust and spider webs, and change the straw bedding!

Collect all golden apples when you go horseback riding with Princess Gloria and her favorite horse Daisy!

Clean up and design the most beautiful carriage for the royal couple!

Decorate the church for the romantic royal wedding and help Princess Gloria and Prince Adrian get married!

Watch videos for kids, get coins and use them to unlock new game items!

Play Princess Gloria Horse Club 2 daily and collect all trophies!

Free & Paid Game Content

This app is free to play but there are certain in-game items that may be purchased for real money.

You can play Carriage, Stables, Glorias Story and Riding mini games for free.

You can purchase Splash Care, Adrian Spa, Foundry, Silver Care, Farrier and Wedding mini games for $1.99 each; or get the full game version with no ads for $4.99.

ABOUT TutoTOONS Games for Kids

Crafted and play-tested with kids and toddlers, TutoTOONS games cherish the childhood and help children learn the basic life skills through games they love.

Dress up games can develop creativity and art skills, cleanup games build good everyday habits, cooking games show how to help parents at home, pet games teach to share and care. These are just a few examples how TutoTOONS games let children explore the world around them and develop on their screen time.

PRIVACY

By downloading this app you agree to TutoTOONS Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

